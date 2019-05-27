Gaston County honors those who served on Memorial Day

- This Memorial Day the Gaston County community came together to remember fallen men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

It was a day of somber salutes as soldiers remembered their fallen brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's not about the living veterans," said Gaston County Veterans Council Chairman Michael Meeks. "When people say 'Happy Memorial Day' it's not about us. It's about the deceased veterans."

Hundreds gathered at Gaston Memorial Park to pay their respects to our fallen heroes.

"They'd love to be here instead of on that wall," said Gastonia Post 9337 Commander Jim Goins. "But for them I’m sure they're looking down thinking, 'wow, I'm not forgotten, I'm still remembered.' They're still in our hearts and will continue to be in our hearts."