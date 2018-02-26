Gaston County inmate dies in crash after stealing work truck

- A Gaston County inmate died in a car crash after stealing a city-owned work vehicle.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Monday David Alan Wood, 46, left his outdoor work assignment in a City of Lowell Ford pickup truck.

The truck was found crashed on I-85 S at exit 14 around 2:15 p.m. Police say the car flipped several times and Wood was killed in the accident.

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating the accident and the Division of Prisons will investigate the circumstances surrounding the inmate's escape.

Woods was originally from New Hanover County. He was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and convicted on May 25, 1995.