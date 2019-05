- A deadly car crash left a Cramerton man dead on New Hope Road in Gastonia early this morning.

The car crashed into a tax business around 2 a.m.

54-year-old Darren Woomer was behind the wheel. Police say he struck a fire hydrant, then a tree before flipping, going on top of a concrete handicap sign, and crashing into the store.

No one was inside Liberty Tax at the time of the crash, but there is significant damage to the business.

"If the car hadn't been here when I arrived, I would've wondered who broke in," said Corina Cruz, an employee at Liberty Tax.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors.