< /iframe> </noscript> Gaston County officials warn of danger at South Fork River after 2 teen deaths 26 2019 05:23PM GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - In the past two weeks, two teens have died while swimming in the South Dork Catawba River.</p> <p>On June 14, first responders recovered the body of 14-year-old <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/body-believed-to-be-ethan-britt-found-in-south-fork-river-officials-say" target="_blank">Ethan Britt</a>. Just 10 days later, crews were back on the water to retrieve the body of 16-year-old <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/body-of-teen-who-died-on-catawba-river-recovered" target="_blank">Makenna Warlick</a>. </p> <p>The river may look calm, but Gaston County officials say upstream near the High Shoals Dam, the terrain is rocky and slick, and the water is turbulent. </p> <p>With so many people planning to come here and cool off here this summer, the mayor of High Shoals is working to try and make things safer. </p> <p>According to Gaston County Emergency Management, Warlick slipped on a rock and fell into the river on Monday. She never resurfaced. </p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/mom-says-2-teens-heartbroken-after-friend-drowns-in-catawba-river" target="_blank">Mom says 2 teens heartbroken after friend drowns in Catawba River</a></strong></p> <p>“It is hard and it's accented a little because we are a small community and everybody knows everybody, so it does strike home pretty hard,” High Shoals Mayor Dan Weekley said. </p> <p>He's concerned about safety issues along the river.</p> <p>“The South Fork is a dangerous river just by the nature of it and we have no safety procedures in effect for the river at all, so you're at your own risk,” he said. </p> <p>Emergency officials say the area where Warlick and her friends were, known as ‘Sliding Rock’, is near private property. There are no trespassing signs posted, but plenty of visitors go there anyway. </p> <p>“You're kind of breaking the law to get there and you're endangering yourself if you're not familiar with the terrain, so it's kind of double jeopardy.” </p> <p>The mayor wants to meet with leaders of other towns along the South Fork River to talk about what can be done to try and keep people out of harm's way. </p> <p>“I think maybe we need to take a serious look at it. We want the public to enjoy the outdoors, but we want them to be safe. More Local News Stories

Lowell police officers rescue abandoned fawn
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:06PM EDT

Some kind-hearted officers with the Lowell Police rescued a baby deer caught in a woman's wheel well. 

In a Facebook post , the police department responded after a neighbor called about a fawn stuck in her car. 

Police were able to free the fawn and let her cool off in a patrol car while waiting on Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.

Proposed bill would allow retired teachers to be rehired while keeping benefits
By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 07:08PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 07:12PM EDT

A possible solution for the teacher shortage in North Carolina is in sight thanks to a new bill proposed by state lawmakers. 

The bill would allow retired teachers to be rehired into high need schools and earn a similar salary to entry level teachers without jeopardizing retirement benefits.

"This will be something great for kids," Sheila Walker says. "Getting teachers in there and retaining teachers is a big thing and that would be great because now you have teachers that have taught and have that experience."

Overflowing donation bin causing big stink in Charlotte neighborhood
By Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 26 2019 05:37PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 06:04PM EDT

FOX 46 is working to get results for a north Charlotte neighborhood where a recycling program is causing a big stink.

You've probably seen the green clothing donation bins in and around Charlotte. The company behind them claims it's a recycling program for shoes and clothes, but the one located at the corner of Brookshire Boulevard and Nelson Avenue looks more like a dump.

The items that are supposed to be in the bin are littered on the ground. You'll also find old electronics, furniture and toys dumped like trash. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lowell police officers rescue abandoned fawn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some kind-hearted officers with the Lowell Police rescued a baby deer caught in a woman's wheel well. </p><p>In a Facebook post , the police department responded after a neighbor called about a fawn stuck in her car. </p><p>Police were able to free the fawn and let her cool off in a patrol car while waiting on Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/proposed-bill-would-allow-retired-teachers-to-be-rehired-while-keeping-benefits" title="Proposed bill would allow retired teachers to be rehired while keeping benefits" data-articleId="414918024" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_bill_proposes_retired_educators_be_r_0_7447482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_bill_proposes_retired_educators_be_r_0_7447482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_bill_proposes_retired_educators_be_r_0_7447482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_bill_proposes_retired_educators_be_r_0_7447482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_bill_proposes_retired_educators_be_r_0_7447482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A possible solution for the teacher shortage in North Carolina is in sight thanks to a new bill proposed by state lawmakers. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Proposed bill would allow retired teachers to be rehired while keeping benefits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A possible solution for the teacher shortage in North Carolina is in sight thanks to a new bill proposed by state lawmakers. </p><p>The bill would allow retired teachers to be rehired into high need schools and earn a similar salary to entry level teachers without jeopardizing retirement benefits.</p><p>“This will be something great for kids,” Sheila Walker says. “Getting teachers in there and retaining teachers is a big thing and that would be great because now you have teachers that have taught and have that experience.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/overflowing-donation-bin-causing-big-stink-in-charlotte-neighborhood" title="Overflowing donation bin causing big stink in Charlotte neighborhood" data-articleId="414897218" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Messy_clothing_donations_bin_upsets_loca_0_7447181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Messy_clothing_donations_bin_upsets_loca_0_7447181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Messy_clothing_donations_bin_upsets_loca_0_7447181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Messy_clothing_donations_bin_upsets_loca_0_7447181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/26/Messy_clothing_donations_bin_upsets_loca_0_7447181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Local Charlotte business owners want to know who is responsible for maintaining a nearby donations bin that is consistently overflowing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Overflowing donation bin causing big stink in Charlotte neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 46 is working to get results for a north Charlotte neighborhood where a recycling program is causing a big stink.</p><p>You've probably seen the green clothing donation bins in and around Charlotte. The company behind them claims it’s a recycling program for shoes and clothes, but the one located at the corner of Brookshire Boulevard and Nelson Avenue looks more like a dump.</p><p>The items that are supposed to be in the bin are littered on the ground. You'll also find old electronics, furniture and toys dumped like trash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 