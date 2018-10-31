Gaston County sex offenders being held at courthouse on Halloween

- Parents in Gaston county don't have to worry about sex offenders opening the door for tick-or-treaters tonight.

This Halloween, Sheriff Allan Cloninger wants to keep sex offenders where he can see them. Dozens of sex offenders in Gaston County will be here kept inside the courthouse until 10:00 p.m. tonight

Probation officials will check them in and the Sheriff will go over new laws they need to be made aware of.

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office says it's important to remember not every sex offender will be there-- only those serving active probation.

To find out if there are any registered sex offenders in your neighborhood you can visit the website sexoffender.ncsbi.gov

The website will show you where they live, when they were convicted, the age of the victim.

FOX 46 looked on the map and found that there are over 150 sex offenders in one three-mile radius in Gastonia.