- A Gaston County teen was arrested after he reportedly threatened mass violence at a high school, police say.

Jacob Brandon Rhyne, 18, was charged with communicating threats of mass violence and possession of weapons on state property after police discovered that he had told several students at the school that he was going to harm others, and was found with a knife and brass knuckles in his car on campus.

The investigation began on Monday, May 20 after North Gaston High School students reported the threat to administrators, who then alerted the school resource officer. FOX 46 went by the school on Tuesday, but no one wanted to comment.

Rhyne is in custody at the Gaston County Jail under a $1 million bond for communicating threats, and $5,000 for the possession of weapons.

FOX 46 asked why his bond is so high, but have not heard back. We also asked for more details into what exactly the threat entailed, but Gaston County Police have not responded.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.