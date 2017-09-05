Gastonia hoping to add cameras to downtown

- Change is likely coming to downtown Gastonia, one geared towards safety that keeps an extra set of eyes on people.

"I think it's a great thing. The city is moving in the right direction so we have to do the right thing and this is just going to protect all of us," said Joshua Rutenberg, owner of Java House Cafe.

The city is hoping to get the OK Tuesday evening to install 52 additional cameras around downtown Gastonia adding to the handful they have right now.

"I think it would be sufficient. I thinkj it would be great safety wise," said Terry Bell.

Aside from making the city safer, officials say this project has been in the works for a number of years and the time is right with their budget as they continue to make improvements around the city.

For others like business owner Curtis Cochren he's excited about the project and excited to hear the city will foot the bill.

There was small minority who cited privacy issues as a possible negative, but the consensus Tuesday is that adding cameras is a win-win.