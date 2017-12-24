Gastonia man robbed by man armed with BB gun

- A Gastonia man was robbed at gunpoint by a man armed with a BB gun early Saturday morning.

According to Gastonia Police, the incident occurred around 1:15 am in the 300 block of Osceola St. in Gastonia.The victim was robbed of his iPhone, phone charger, car keys, and a prescription pill bottle containing 25 pills.

Thanks to the officers quick response, they were able to locate the suspect nearby and arrest him. Officers charged Thaddous Chad-Lee Brown-Butler, 33, with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, and larceny. Officers also seized a tan BB gun that the suspect used in the robbery.

Brown-Butler was booked at the Gaston County Jail where his bond was set at $50,000.