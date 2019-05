- A Gastonia pastor has a message for the person who robbed his church: come to service Sunday.

Vincent Ross, Campus Pastor at Christ Church in Gastonia, has remained resilient after his sanctuary was robbed.

"We don't need a PA system to preach. Jesus didn't need it in his day and that's not going to stop us," he said.

Christ Church is new to the neighborhood in Gastonia. Red flags are the first thing seen off Interstate 85. When Ross walked in Wednesday morning, he noticed something was missing.

"I saw the monitor gone and wondered, 'well, was it broken? Did it drop?'"

As it turns out, the keyboard, microphones, and other electronic equipment were all taken. A total of $2,500 in equipment stolen.

"I grew up in a time where you can always go into the church. The church was open."

The Church is now upgrading security. They want the thief to be held accountable, but also welcome the robber into their pews.

"If that person wants to come Sunday at 10 a.m. and bring that stuff back, we would welcome that and we would embrace that."