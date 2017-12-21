Gastonia PD searching for robbery suspect

- Gastonia Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that has robbed at least four businesses in Gastonia since Monday.

The man is described as a black male, between 5'9 to 6 feet tall, approximately 140-170 pounds. He brandished a weapon in each robbery and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704.861.8000. or Gastonia Police at 704.866.6702.