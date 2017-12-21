Gastonia PD searching for robbery suspect

By: Matt Jacobs

Posted: Dec 21 2017 08:06PM EST

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Gastonia Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that has robbed at least four businesses in Gastonia since Monday. 

The man is described as a black male, between 5'9 to 6 feet tall, approximately 140-170 pounds. He brandished a weapon in each robbery and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704.861.8000. or Gastonia Police at 704.866.6702. 

