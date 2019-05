- Gastonia police responded to what they thought was a car into a house Thursday evening, but then found a lot more.

Video from the scene on Linsbury Court taken just after 6 p.m. showed that a car didn't go into the house, and instead you could see investigators carrying a bunch of boxes out.

A FOX 46 photographer says he saw police carrying out a few rifles and a machete...

A woman later came out of the home yelling, but police held her back. Then, was then taken away in an ambulance.

This is a developing story, check back with FOX 46 for more updates.