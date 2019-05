- Gastonia police are continuing to search for a man accused of trying to hit a first responder, who was helping an unconscious victim, with his car.

Police say Darrin Scott Abernathy, 25, attempted to assault a Medic worker on May 13 in the Pizza Hut parking lot at 832 S. Chester Street. The emergency responder with the Dallas Rescue Squad tried to help an unconscious patient who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Abernathy has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a medical person after he reportedly attempted to hit a medical responder with a Jeep.

Anyone with information about Abernathy’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective D.L. Dover with the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702.