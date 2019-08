- Gastonia police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Jaylen Michael Moore, 18, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder for a shooting that took place in the 1900 block of Keith Drive on Aug. 10.

Moore could possibly be in a red 2000s model Chevrolet or Chrysler.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. There is a reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.