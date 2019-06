FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte

- Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday and a bit hotter and a bit more humid as well. Highs will stay in the lower-mid 90s.

Humidity levels Thursday will be in the 'tolerable category' but it will still be hot nonetheless.

Friday will be hot with a small chance for afternoon storms possible. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity levels will creep back in on Friday, so it's going to feel more comfortable especially with the greater heat expected.

On Saturday it will be cloudy skies and hot with a small chance for a few showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s.

The next seven days will remain in the 90s with next Wednesday peaking around 98 degrees.