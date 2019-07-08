< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Getting Results for Charlotte families in need By Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 08 2019 05:27PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 08 2019 06:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 06:56PM EDT <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416923280-416947232" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Getting_Results_for_Charlotte_families_i_0_7489755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416923280" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - FOX 46 is living up to our slogan of getting results once again.</p><p>Almost two weeks ago, we aired a story asking for help from the community in donating pack n' plays and strollers to local domestic violence shelter Safe Alliance. </p><p>In the past week, at least 16 pack n' plays and 12 strollers were donated to the non-profit.</p><p>Several calls and e-mails have come in and they expect more donations to roll through this week.</p><p>"We really appreciate FOX 46 and the community at large in coming out to support us," said Safe Alliance Volunteer Relations Director Tenille Banner. The pounding pressure and terrible tension can make you feel terrible." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Home remedies to beat the common headache</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“Headaches are so common. I’d say probably everyone has experienced headaches and many people have them at least once a month,” explained Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health South Park Family Physicians.</p><p>Relief is available before turning to a prescription. The pounding pressure and terrible tension can make you feel terrible.</p><p>First, it starts with managing what makes you more likely to get a headache according to Brauning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/horror-filmmakers-help-wwe-ref-after-memorabilia-theft" title="Horror filmmakers help WWE ref after memorabilia theft" data-articleId="416948222" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Relief is available before turning to a prescription. The pounding pressure and terrible tension can make you feel terrible." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Horror filmmakers help WWE ref after memorabilia theft</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two horror filmmaker sisters are helping a WWE referee whose Hollywood and horror collection, valued at more than $50,000, was stolen in Charlotte. </p><p>"We saw your story, and we wanted to help you guys get results for Charles," said Jennifer Soska, one half of the Soska Sisters . </p><p>Queen City resident Charles Robinson had amassed a large collection of rare and vintage monster memorabilia, which he planned to give to his daughter. His items were recently stolen from Extra Space Storage on Ardrey Kell Road in south Charlotte.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/standing-water-bugs-causing-health-problems-in-charlotte-neighborhood" title="Standing water, bugs, causing health problems in Charlotte neighborhood" data-articleId="416923217" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Standing_water__bugs__causing_health_pro_0_7489747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Standing_water__bugs__causing_health_pro_0_7489747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Standing_water__bugs__causing_health_pro_0_7489747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Standing_water__bugs__causing_health_pro_0_7489747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/08/Standing_water__bugs__causing_health_pro_0_7489747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bugs are taking over in one north east Charlotte neighborhood and those who live there say it’s now becoming a health problem." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Standing water, bugs, causing health problems in Charlotte neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bugs are taking over in one north east Charlotte neighborhood and those who live there say it’s now becoming a health problem.</p><p>FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with a woman Monday who said standing water in the neighborhood is so bad that bugs from it sent her to the hospital over the weekend.</p><p>“Take responsibility. 