- FOX 46 is living up to our slogan of getting results once again.

Almost two weeks ago, we aired a story asking for help from the community in donating pack n' plays and strollers to local domestic violence shelter Safe Alliance.

In the past week, at least 16 pack n' plays and 12 strollers were donated to the non-profit.

Several calls and e-mails have come in and they expect more donations to roll through this week.

"We really appreciate FOX 46 and the community at large in coming out to support us," said Safe Alliance Volunteer Relations Director Tenille Banner. "After the story aired, we received several phone calls, e-mails and messages through Facebook-- where people just wanted to reach out and help."

These donations are extremely important because for every pack n' play or other similar option donated to let a smaller child sleep in, needed bed space is freed up for adults escaping violent relationships.