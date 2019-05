- Gracelyn Traver could have wished for anything. She was told to dream big. From an exciting trip to Disney World to meeting one of her favorite celebrities.

All she wanted was to shop.

She arrived Tuesday morning in a limousine to the Target in Kannapolis. When she got off her special ride she was jumping up and down waiting for the doors to open.

Gracelyn, 9, wanted to pick out toys and clothes for her Make-A-Wish. The team at Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina made sure the store was ready with extra personal shoppers.

Over the loud speaker, employees announced that VIP shopper Gracelyn would be working her way through the store. A quick countdown and she was off.

Gracelyn ran up and down the aisles tossing toys into carts.

FOX 46 Charlotte first met Gracelyn during one of her many stays at Levine Children’s Hospital. Gracelyn is very familiar with the 10th floor. She lives with chronic kidney disease. Gracelyn moved to North Carolina two years ago after the Traver family adopted her from China. So far, she’s had nearly two dozen operations.

The Traver family can’t imagine their life without Gracelyn. In the short two years since coming to the states she has learned English with the help of her brother.

Gracelyn was on a mission during her shopping spree. This little girl with a big heart decided to take most of what she picked out back to the hospital because she knows what it’s like to be there.

“The 10th floor is where she spends a lot of her time and she wanted to donate some of the toys so she could brighten the kids’ lives,” said Michelle Scannella with Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.

Wearing one of her new dresses she delivered the toys to the hospital. Some of her nurses even made the trip to watch her shop.

Her family says the day is one they will never forget.

“To know that for one day it’s not about her kidneys and it’s about her just enjoying the moment and giving back well that’s what it’s about,” said Nicole Traver.