The goose's mate was killed earlier in the week after it was hit by a car, the resuce told FOX 46. They said the goslings were likely killed by a predator or humans.
"I just don't understand how people have no compassion for other living creatures," Waterfowl Rescue wrote.
The goose is now safe and was being treated for emaciation and dehydration. Once the goose is healthy again, the resuce told FOX 46 she will be placed in their pond.
Posted May 17 2019 07:46PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 07:47PM EDT
A happy update from one of the UNC Charlotte shooting victims came on Friday.
Drew Pescaro, who was seriously injured in the April 30 attack, had his last surgery today, getting him one step closer to heading home.
Pescaro posted before and after pictures on Twitter today, even adding some humor saying "I really liked my blue hat."
Posted May 17 2019 07:05PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 07:08PM EDT
A 13-year-old was caught in a terrifying situation in his house when he saw a masked gunman inside.
"There were a lot of police and they were checking ID’s of people coming in and out of the neighborhood,” neighbor Joshua Scott said.
Some in the Stephens Grove neighborhood are shocked after learning about a home invasion in their quiet community that put several nearby schools on lockdown.
Posted May 17 2019 06:54PM EDT
Deputies in York County say a man had thousands of images of child pornography on his computer.
Neighbors were concerned by the disturbing news, and say they’re worried about the children in the area.
On Friday, FOX 46 went to the home of 54-year-old David Michael Johnson in Clover. Investigators say they found more than 2,000 images of children on Johnson’s home computer.