CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A goose is recovering after she was found covered in trash and clinging to all that remained of her family.

According to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, staff received a call to check on a goose Thursday night at the Crown Point Plaza Shopping Center.

When they found her, they said something had killed her goslings and she was sitting on two rotten eggs.

"People had been throwing trash on her and she was literally covered in garbage. Clinging to her eggs which is all she has left of her family," Waterfowl Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.

The goose's mate was killed earlier in the week after it was hit by a car, the resuce told FOX 46. They said the goslings were likely killed by a predator or humans.

"I just don't understand how people have no compassion for other living creatures," Waterfowl Rescue wrote.

The goose is now safe and was being treated for emaciation and dehydration. Once the goose is healthy again, the resuce told FOX 46 she will be placed in their pond.