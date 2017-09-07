Grocery stores struggle to keep shelves stocked ahead of Irma

- No matter where you are or what your situation is, you need to get ready for this storm.

A state of emergency was declared for North Carolina for potential impacts from Hurricane Irma and with that, people have started preparing which means a trip to the grocery store to stock up on non-perishable items, batteries, and-- of course-- bottled water--which is becoming harder and harder to come by across the Charlotte area.

Many of us here at FOX 46 have stopped by our local grocery stores where the shelves are nearly empty, and people are reaching for the last bottles of water the store has to offer.

While some people are actively preparing by buying the necessities-- others aren't panicking just yet--- but they're still being proactive

“I'm basically shopping like I normally do, but shopping with awareness,” said one customer.

Folks in the Carolinas who lived through Hugo like Frances Merritt can't help but to make the comparison with Hurricane Irma potentially making its way in. She's reminding people about how impactful Hugo was for the Charlotte area.

“It was a mess,” said Merritt.

But she still doesn't think people need to go crazy in the grocery stores like some already have.

“Absolutely crazy. The bread's empty, the milk's empty, the water's empty.”

At this point, everyone can make a plan to have some of the extra necessities around the house in case the storm gets bad such as water, food, important documents, and whatever you deem important to you.