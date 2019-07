A new home for man’s best friend.

"It’s going to make him much happier and us too," said Greg Teague

"He can just be a dog and run and jump. He’s not limited," said April Flowers

After growing too big to be inside, Bruce’s owners Greg and April had no choice but to move him outside and keep him tied to a pole which dog experts say could lead to bad traits.

"They became aggressive, they become very anxious.They are much more likely to bite someone and also they are just lonely," said Terry Kerry the Executive Director Gaston Low Cost Nuetured Clinic.

In came the Animal League of Gaston County. After identifying the need for Bruce, a team transformed Bruce’s old living space into a brand new healthy way of living by installing a fence for the family.

"I don’t have to worry about him being on a tie anymore that made me feel so guilty," said Flowers.

"He is going to be free there is less chance that he will become aggressive, no frustration," said Kerry.

While Bruce gets used to his new living space, his owners appreciative of the help and support and inspired to pay it forward.

"I have been down with health issues lately and these people really helped us a whole lot," said Teague

"It makes me feel good. I am ready to help with the next one. I think it is beautiful to watch," said Flowers.