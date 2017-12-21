Search underway for gunman who shot two young boys in west Charlotte

- The search is underway for a gunman opened fire on a west Charlotte apartment overnight, injuring two sleeping children inside, police said.

9-year old Jeremiah and 11-year old Darryl are doing just fine, according to their aunt. She says are both facing surgery after a gunman shot through the window while the boys were sleeping early Thursday morning. One of the boys was hit by a bullet in the arm, and the other was hit in the hip, according to police.

“I was at work and I got a message saying, ‘Are your kids ok, and I’m like are my kids ok?”

The boys’ neighbor at the Little Rock Apartments on Leake Street in west Charlotte didn’t want to show her face on camera. She is terrified for her own children.

“It’s scary because my kids play with them, and my kids are the exact same age, and for me to hear something like this, with it being so close to home, that’s scary.”

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney is calling on the gunman to make himself known.

“He needs to man up. He needs to own what he has done and the consequences thereof. For the witnesses and somebody who’s seen something, you need to step forward. Help this family, nothing worse can happen to a family during this holiday season to something as senseless as this.”

CMPD said the initial investigation revealed that that apartment was intentionally shot into by one or more suspects who were on foot, outside the back of the apartment building. Officers were canvassing the area to identify witnesses and are working to determine the motive for this shooting.

The police chief says generally-speaking this type of crime is not random, but they don’t know in this case if this specific apartment was targeted. Neighbors are worried, and this mom is making plans to have her kids stay elsewhere tonight.

“You would never think that it would happen to you, so for it to be right here, it’s just like it’s unreal.”

The police chief says the boys who were shot were on the list to get Christmas presents this morning for the CMPD Explorers Christmas Project. They were in the hospital when the gifts were delivered, but CMPD assures us that “they are being taken care of” and that city officials, including Mayor Vi Lyles, got together to make sure that the children received gifts.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 911 or Crime Stopper at (704) 334-1600. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.