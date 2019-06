Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found in east Charlotte suffering life threatening injuries on Sunday.

Around 5:30 a.m. officers responded to calls about a victim suffering from gunshot wounds at 5600 Independence Boulevard. The gunshot victim was transported to Atrium Main.

Police are speaking with witnesses and say there is no suspect at this time.

Officers were still on scene as of 9:30 a.m. This is an ongoing investigation. anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-334-1600.