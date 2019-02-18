< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fguy-fieri-stops-by-seoul-food-during-nba-all-star-weekend width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Guy Fieri stops by Seoul Food during NBA All-Star Weekend Guy Fieri, Twitter Posted Feb 18 2019 07:18AM EST
Updated Feb 18 2019 07:30AM EST CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Who can resist those wings? 

American restaurateur Guy Ramsay Fieri is one of many that visited the Queen City for 2019's NBA All-Star Weekend. 

While enjoying this weekend's games and festivities, the Emmy Award winning television personality decided to stop by one of Charlotte's hot spots, Seoul Food, for their delicious tangy wings and mac-n-cheese ramen. 

Related: All-Star Weekend celebrity events: Where they'll be and when

"Omg!! You gotta check this joint out in Charlotte. The food, the drinks and the people," Guy Fieri tweeted Sunday night. 

Omg!! You gotta check this joint out in Charlotte. The food, the drinks and the people @seoulfoodmeatco pic.twitter.com/cB9FGoUe3v— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) February 17, 2019 