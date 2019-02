- Who can resist those wings?

American restaurateur Guy Ramsay Fieri is one of many that visited the Queen City for 2019's NBA All-Star Weekend.

While enjoying this weekend's games and festivities, the Emmy Award winning television personality decided to stop by one of Charlotte's hot spots, Seoul Food, for their delicious tangy wings and mac-n-cheese ramen.

"Omg!! You gotta check this joint out in Charlotte. The food, the drinks and the people," Guy Fieri tweeted Sunday night.