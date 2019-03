- It was a spooky scene in Salisbury at the Habitat for Humanity Restore of Rowan County were a piece of furniture was sold that the previous owners claim is haunted. It came with a warning, though.

"Actually a lot of people are interested because it's haunted supposedly," Store Operations Director Elizabeth Brady said.

The piece of furniture is earning fame after it was posted on the store's Facebook page.

"Our donations manager asked about these pieces and he was told 'you don't want those, they're haunted,'" said Brady. "And he said 'well, now I definitely want them!"

The queen canopy bed-frame and highboy chest of drawers may or may not be haunted.

"I've been with Habitat for 13 years," Brady said. "This is the very first donation I'm aware of that's had that claim."

A note pasted on the furniture warned customers of the previous owners’ claims. It said:

"Please note, previous owner reports that the highboy is haunted. He reports continuous nightmares for he and his wife while it was in their room. He also reports the dogs would not stop barking at it."

"We are a Christian ministry," said Brady. "We don't say we believe in ghosts or don't, but I have trouble selling this to someone not disclosing that. I would want to know as a customer."

The couple the set came from said they purchased it years ago.

"From the time they brought it in, they had continuous nightmares, the dogs wouldn't quit barking and finally, on the seventh night in there, he had a lot of trouble waking his wife up from sleep."

But none of these warnings stopped two men from becoming new proud owners of the two piece set.

"Yeah, I don't really care they think it's haunted," said Ricky Scott, who purchased it. "We actually live really close to Gravity Hill which they say is haunted here in Rowan County."

If the duo receives any unexpected guests or unwanted visitors, FOX 46 will be sure to let you know.

"Maybe it will be a nice ghost," said Scott.

Both pieces sold for $1,000.