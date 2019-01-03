Harris files petition to certify NC-9 election results

Mark Harris (Credit: WJZY) Mark Harris (Credit: WJZY)

- Republican Congressional candidate Mark Harris met with North Carolina elections officials Thursday as part of the continuing investigation into voter fraud in the District 9 election.

Harris met for two hours with the officials. Harris called it a "great meeting" in a press conference afterwards with reporters. Details on the content of the interview haven't been disclosed.

Despite the dissolution of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the work continues with the board's staff into alleged irregularities, focusing on Bladen County and Harris campaign consultant McCrae Dowless. Dowless has denied any wrongdoing.

Harris has also filed a petition with a North Carolina court to certify the results of the election, which show a 905-vote lead against Democrat Dan McCready.

"We think there's no reason to doubt the legitimacy of the outcome, because there's an investigation that's been going on for weeks into what may or may not have occurred in the district," said Harris.

Harris's petition questions, since the State Board of Elections has been dissolved, whether any decision they made has any force or effect. The State Board of Elections, prior to being dissolved, failed to certify the results of the election.

A corut ruled that the State Board of Elections was to be dissolved for reasons unrelated to the District 9 Congressional race.

Harris's election opponent responded to Thursday's events on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Harris said, "let's remember that Harris is under investigation for unprecedented election fraud perpetrated by his campaign." He added, "he is not the victim here, the voters are."

The activity on the District 9 Congressional District race comes as the 116th Congress convened in Washington, D.C. The NC-09 seat was the only one in the country vacant.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis sent out a press release Thursday, saying that since the District 9 seat currently remains vacant, people needing help on Congressional issues should contact his office.