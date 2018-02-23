"He is in Heaven": Franklin Graham shares photo of father's casket ahead of funeral

- Franklin Graham, the son of late Rev. Billy Graham who passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 21 at the age of 99, shared a photo of his father's casket on social media ahead of his funeral.

Franklin Graham said his father's body was brought back from the funeral home to the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville Thursday afternoon.

"His simple plywood casket, like my mother's, was hand built by convicted murderers at the Angola Prison in Louisiana about 12 years ago and seems to suit him," Franklin Graham said. "We have a Bible with him in the casket, and the casket is directly behind a pulpit. We felt this was symbolic since he stood behind a pulpit most of his life preaching the Gospel."

Franklin Graham's post on his father has gotten 183,000 reactions and more than 46,400 shares.