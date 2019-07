- Two men have been arrested for drugs possession after Iredell County officials searched a vehicle parked on the side of I-40 westbound in on Friday in Statesville, according to authorities.

Four men were questioned after a black Mercedes sedan was located parked on the side of the highway. After first stating they were traveling from South Carolina to Tennessee, they gave conflicting individual stories about their reasons for travel, deputies said. The vehicle was searched and drugs were discovered including 43 grams of heroin and cocaine, and 32 grams of MDMA.

Galivants Ferry resident Phillip Hills, 42, was arrested for possession and Murrells Inlet resident Glenn Skinner, 23, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out in his name.

It is unclear at this time if the other two vehicle occupants were detained or let go.

