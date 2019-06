- A Lancaster county man was arrested on drug and weapons charges during a search for a wanted man, authorities said.

Thomas Anthony Southerland, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, investigators arrived at Southerland's home in the 1300 block of Shiloh Road Tuesday after receiving a tip that a wanted man was at the property. Southerland allowed the authorities to search his home, but the wanted suspect was not there.

Thomas Anthony Southerland, 38, of Lancaster (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

During their search investigators said they found 3 grams of heroin, 11.52 grams of cocaine, 17.93 grams of methampteamine, 283 grams of marijuana, a smoking pipe and digital scales. Authorities also discovered a 12 gauge shotgun, .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol and $3,339 in cash.

"Although we didn’t find the person we were looking for, we did discover a sizeable cache of illicit drugs, guns, and cash and made a significant drug arrest," Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Southerland appeared in court Wednesday where a judge denied his bond.