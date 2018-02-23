Hickory man sentenced to at least 8 years in prison for deadly stabbing

- A Hickory man has been sentenced to serve at least eight years in prison following a deadly stabbing in 2013, according to the District Attorney.

Roger William Frenceschini, 58, will serve an active prison term of eight to 11 years after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wed., February 21.

According to Hickory police, Frenceschini stabbed Henry Maurice Hunsucker, 43, in the parking lot of a convenience store/car wash in Hickory on Aug. 17, 2013.

The autopsy report from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center showed that Hunsucker died from a single stab wound to the upper left chest.

During a canvass of the area on Aug. 17, 2013, officers spoke with a witness who heard and saw an fight between Frenceschini and victim. The witness even snapped a photo of Frenceschini at the scene before he walked away.

He later heard a cry for help and was able to point out Frenceschini when he saw him while being interviewed by HPD officers.

When Frenceschini was questioned, he had dried blood on a finger and thumb, and twice tried to walk away from officers. He was arrested later that day and has been incarcerated since that time.

An additional search of the area led to the recovery of a large knife with blood on it behind a wall at a nearby business. Testing by the North Carolina State Crime Lab matched DNA on the knife to that of the victim, and DNA on the handle of the weapon matched the defendant.