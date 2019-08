- A sunny afternoon changed in an instant in Hickory. For Chassidy Rowe, she saw the severe weather alert, and rushed home to be with her kids. She wasn’t home long when a tree landed on top of their house and car.

“Something just told me something wasn't right, so I got my son, my two-year-old son, who was asleep in his crib and as soon as I grabbed him, I heard windows shatter across the house," she told FOX 46.

The damage was extensive.

“Our dining room ceiling is now on the bottom of the first floor,” Rowe said. “We ran downstairs where the water pipes had burst and were now flooding the house. We just tried to get out as soon as we could.”

The family just finished remodeling the basement, and they’ve only lived at the home on Shiloh Church Road for two years. They’re counting their blessings, though; their family is safe including their cat and dog. The dog was in its dog house that now sits right under the fallen tree.

The cleanup began almost immediately after the storm passed. Further down on Shiloh Church Road, crews cleared a tree that fell, and was blocking the road.

A tree also toppled across 38th Street Drive NE.

At Bethlehem Pharmacy, the pharmacist says they hunkered down.

“Obviously got everybody to the back of the store because that's your first concern and it was just a surprise to see those doors come out,” said Gary Sain.

The doors to the pharmacy shattered. Now, plywood covers what would have been a gaping hole in the front of the store. On Northwest drive, a tree came crashing down on another house. Neighbors said they were thankful, so far, they haven’t heard of any injuries.

“We'll rebound,” said Rodney Walsh. “We'll probably have to do some cutting some wood up and stuff like that, but we'll get it cleaned up and we'll get it back to looking good again.”