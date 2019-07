- Security at the Uptown Charlotte Transit Center is under scrutiny again after continued violence, including a CATS bus driver being shot multiple times earlier this week.

Just in the past week alone CMPD says they've had more than five calls for service at the transit center. FOX 46 found out this isn't anything new, back in 2017 CMPD had more than 600 calls to the transit center.

The Charlotte Transportation Center at 310 East Trade Street first opened in 1995. Today it connects passengers with light rail, buses and the Lynx gold line.

It's also continuing to connect police with crimes. CMPD has been called to the transit center at least 15 times in July for thefts, assaults, weapons violations and fraud.

Monday a CATS bus driver was seriously injured after being shot multiple times. 57-year-old TB Moss was arrested nearby and charged attempted first degree murder.

"There has to be some kind of way to hold transit management of Charlotte accountable for the things that are happening to the bus operators," said an anonymous former bus driver.

That anonymous driver reached out to FOX 46 Charlotte this week demanding answers. So FOX 46 reached out to CATS officials, who as of Thursday night ignored our request for an interview or even a written statement about how security would change at the transit center.

FOX 46 has covered crime at the transit center is the past. A violent fight was caught on camera back in February of 2018 and just three months earlier a security guard was attacked and seriously injured while on the job.

The CMPD tells FOX 46 Charlotte that officers patrol the area, but CATS has also hired an outside security firm. An officer from that firm helped catch the suspect accused of shooting a CATS bus driver on Monday.