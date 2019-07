- A woman was taken to the hospital after falling 15-feet while hiking off at Crowder's Mountain Tuesday afternoon

Gastonia Fire crews, Gaston Emergency Medical Services, and Crowder's Mountain Fire and Rescue responded to the scene around noon on Tuesday after receiving reports that someone had fallen.

Upon arrival, rescue crews hiked about a mile through tough terrain to reach the patient who was near David's Castle toward the north end of the mountain.

Officials say the woman had been climbing on the mountain with another person and fell down about 15-feet.

She was brought down the mountain by rescue personnel, and was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported by emergency officials at the scene.

