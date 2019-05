- With it being a holiday weekend and the Coca-cola 600 in town on Sunday, make sure you are taking proper precautions if you are outside as the area may see record temperatures.

If you want to escape some of the humidity, head to the mountains this weekend, where there is a bit more moisture and more comfort.

If you are outside make sure you find some shade, cool down, and drink lots of water.

The Charlotte Knights play tonight, and it's expected to be 90 degrees at first pitch 7 p.m. so stay hydrated.

There are possible record-breaking temperatures on Sunday. The record is 95.

Next week is expected to be even hotter as it will be in the 90's every day.