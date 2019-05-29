< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409692133" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409692133" data-article-version="1.0">Homeland Security: 11 sex trafficking victims rescued before Coca-Cola 600</h1> </header> By <a href="mailto:robin.kanady@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/homeland-security-11-human-trafficking-victims-rescued-before-coca-cola-600">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409692133"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:11PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409692133-409735874" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409692133" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Almost a dozen human trafficking victims were rescued in the days leading up to the events surrounding the Coca-Cola 600 last week, according to ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations.</p> <p>One human trafficking survivor tells FOX 46 she knows exactly what those victims experienced.</p> <p>“When they were physically doing something to my body, I was out of my body. I wasn’t even there. God allowed me to be out of the hurt.”</p> <p>EleSondra “El” DeRomano is a survivor. She says her father was a pimp and her mom was a prostitute, and she was forced into sex trafficking around the age of eleven.</p> <p>“I’m literally saving people’s lives when I tell my story.”</p> <p>The feds sent Fox 46 pictures of a major undercover operation during race week last week around the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Homeland Security Investigations says they worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement targeting human traffickers and rescuing eleven victims just days before the Coca-Cola 600 this past Sunday.</p> <p>“Even just very practically speaking there’s a large gathering of men, and often times they’re not there with their family or their wives or their children, and it just is really an easy formula and traffickers know that and so they bring the supply to where the demand will be.”</p> <p>Hannah Arrowood runs Present Age Ministries, an organization that was on hand during the race week operation to connect human trafficking victims with resources.</p> <p>Arrowood also works to make parents aware of the risks of their children becoming victims.</p> <p>“You’re helping someone recognize that there is life after what has happened to them”</p> <p>Three people were arrested during the race week operation, according to the SBI. And officials say they gained valuable intel from victims about potential traffickers.</p> <p>El says taking care of the victims after the rescue is just as important as the rescue itself. She wants victims to know there’s hope.</p> <p>“It’s going to be a fight for your life, but your life is worth it.”</p> <p>If you suspect human trafficking, call the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/UNCC_students__parents_attend_active_sho_0_7327620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/UNCC_students__parents_attend_active_sho_0_7327620_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/UNCC_students__parents_attend_active_sho_0_7327620_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/UNCC_students__parents_attend_active_sho_0_7327620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/UNCC_students__parents_attend_active_sho_0_7327620_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nearly one month after an active shooter opened fire on the UNCC campus, a safety training session that was held by CMPD was at capacity." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UNCC students, parents attend active shooter survival training session</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> </p><p> </p><p>Hoffman brought her daughter, who is a junior at UNCC, to the training session. They were among more than 400 who signed up for Wednesday night’s class. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/concerns-over-light-rail-security-growing-after-two-attacks" title="Concerns over light rail security growing after two attacks" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="here is growing concern tonight about riding the light rail across Charlotte." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Concerns over light rail security growing after two attacks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is growing concern tonight about riding the light rail across Charlotte. Just two days ago, a man was stabbed at the light rail while someone tried to rob him.</p><p>"I’m going to do me man I’m gone rise. All this stuff keeps happening to me, I’m gone rise," said Courtney Pinkney, the victim in that attack.</p><p>Pinkney says he works hard to do the right thing, but trouble found him Monday night when he was taking the light rail home from work. A man trying to rob him stabbed him then ran off with his bag. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-sugar-daddy-websites-innocent-romance-or-promoting-prostitution-" title="'Sugar Daddy' websites: Innocent romance or promoting prostitution?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 24-year-old college student, who wants to be called "Maria," says she became a "sugar baby" three years ago because books and tuition were too expensive." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Sugar Daddy' websites: Innocent romance or promoting prostitution?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 24-year-old college student, who wants to be called "Maria," says she became a "sugar baby" three years ago because books and tuition were too expensive.</p><p>"It's been nothing but a positive experience for me," she said. </p><p>Maria is one of more than 20 million people who joined SeekingArrangement.com, according to the site's founder. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uncc-students-parents-attend-active-shooter-survival-training-session"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/UNCC_students__parents_attend_active_sho_0_7327620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="UNCC_students__parents_attend_active_sho_0_20190530024218"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UNCC students, parents attend active shooter survival training session</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/homeland-security-11-human-trafficking-victims-rescued-before-coca-cola-600"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_20190530031112"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Homeland Security: 11 sex trafficking victims rescued before Coca-Cola 600</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/concerns-over-light-rail-security-growing-after-two-attacks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_20190529233508"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Concerns over light rail security growing after two attacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-sugar-daddy-websites-innocent-romance-or-promoting-prostitution-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_20190530030225"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Sugar Daddy' websites: Innocent romance or promoting prostitution?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/homeland-security-11-human-trafficking-victims-rescued-before-coca-cola-600" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeland_Security__11_human_trafficking__0_7327499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Homeland Security: 11 sex trafficking victims rescued before Coca-Cola 600</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/concerns-over-light-rail-security-growing-after-two-attacks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Concerns_over_light_rail_safety_grow_fol_0_7326156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Concerns over light rail security growing after two attacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-sugar-daddy-websites-innocent-romance-or-promoting-prostitution-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/_Sugar_Daddy__websites__Innocent_romance_0_7327828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Sugar Daddy' websites: Innocent romance or promoting prostitution?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/incorrect-order-leads-to-burger-king-brawl-former-employees-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Incorrect_order_leads_to_Burger_King_bra_0_7327821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Incorrect_order_leads_to_Burger_King_bra_0_7327821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Incorrect_order_leads_to_Burger_King_bra_0_7327821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Incorrect_order_leads_to_Burger_King_bra_0_7327821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/Incorrect_order_leads_to_Burger_King_bra_0_7327821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Incorrect order leads to Burger King brawl, former employees say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cross-burned-down-in-front-of-gastonia-church" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/29/church_1559175458607_7326940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cross burned down in front of Gastonia church</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 