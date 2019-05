- Slain Officer Jordan Sheldon of Mooresville Police Department’s K-9 Unit’s homicide investigation is now completed.

Officer Sheldon was shot and killed on West Plaza Drive during a routine traffic stop on May 4, 2019. Michael Yovany Aldana the driver of that vehicle is responsible for Sheldon’s tragic death. Aldana was later found dead in his apartment complex by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The State Bureau of Investigation and Mooresville Police Department’s investigation lead to the finding that Officer Sheldon pulled Aldana over at 10:13 p.m. on suspicion of a suspended driver’s license.

Sheldon obtained Aldana’s driver license and registration and returned to his vehicle to run the information. Aldana remained in his vehicle during this time. The National Database confirmed that Aldana’s driver’s license was indeed suspended.

Aldana provided Officer Sheldon with further documents regarding his license privileges. It is at that time while Officer Sheldon reviewed those documents that Aldana fired a semiautomatic handgun striking Officer Sheldon.

Aldana fled the scene to his apartment on Plaza Dr. where he took his own life. Investigations did not lead to a specific motive for Aldana’s actions. Interviews conducted with Aldana’s ex-girlfriend shown he mentioned killing himself and a police officer.

In a press release from the Mooresville Police Department great appreciated is sent out to various members of the Mooresville community.

“The Mooresville Police Department wishes to thank all of the residents of Mooresville and surrounding communities for their love and support during this overwhelmingly sad time,” said Mooresville Police Chief Damon Williams. “We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about their police department. We also extend a huge THANK YOU to all of our public safety partners and Town personnel who answered the call to assist us in the wake of this tragic event.”