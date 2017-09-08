Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Rock Hill

- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed Thursday night in Rock Hill, police said.

Detectives responded to a report of shots fired around 9 p.m. Thursday, September 7 near building 825 at the Lucas Street Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man laying on the kitchen floor unconscious and not breathing. Fire and EMS responded and the man was pronounced dead on scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers made contact with the victim's girlfriend who said he left the apartment to put something in their vehicle and when he returned into the home, he collapsed on the floor. The girlfriend stated that she heard one gunshot moments before.

This deadly shooting marks the fourth homicide for the year in Rock Hill, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.