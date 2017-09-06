Victim identified in Indian Trail homicide

Posted: Sep 06 2017 12:04PM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 06 2017 07:23PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06 2017 07:28PM EDT

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his Indian Trail home Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The victim has been identified as Sim Augusta Flowe, 87. He was found dead on the floor of his home at 3100 block of Gribble Road around 10:00 a.m. when a well-being check was conducted by deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office. 

The nature of Flowe's death is still under investigation and there are no suspects at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

 

