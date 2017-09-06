Victim identified in Indian Trail homicide

- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his Indian Trail home Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Deputies investigating apparent homicide in 3100 block of Gribble Rd, Indian Trail. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

The victim has been identified as Sim Augusta Flowe, 87. He was found dead on the floor of his home at 3100 block of Gribble Road around 10:00 a.m. when a well-being check was conducted by deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The nature of Flowe's death is still under investigation and there are no suspects at this time, according to the Sheriff's Office.