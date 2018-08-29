Woman killed during breaking and entering in Kannapolis

- A woman was killed during a breaking and entering incident at a home Wednesday in Kannapolis, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a house located at 8353 Smith Road for a reported assault and breaking and entering. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Wanda Kennedy, 67, inside.

A second victim inside the home was transported to the hospital in Concord, deputies said.

A white male suspect was located in the house. Deputies were able to identify him and take him into custody. RCSO detectives began a crime scene investigation at the Smith Road home and executed a search warrant at a nearby house.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lt. C. Moose at (704) 216-8687, Sgt. R. Mahaley at (704) 216-8711 or Det. Ryan Barkley at (704) 216-8739.