Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Lancaster man

- A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 34-year-old man, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Dequavis Laquail Blackmon, 28, of Lancaster, is charged with the shooting death of Antwan Deshawn James, 34, also of Lancaster, deputies said.

Deputies were called to 1133 Faile Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, James was found on the ground in the back yard. Medic began treating James on scene, but he did not survive.

The initial investigation revealed that a woman lived at the home and was a friend of Blackmon. They said James and another woman were at the home. James was behind the wheel of the woman who lived inside the home. She was about to get in on the passenger side, with the other woman already inside the car.

The two women told deputies that Blackmon appeared from the side of the home with a handgun and starting shooting at the car. James rolled out of the car and ran down Threatt Street. Blackmon followed and kept firing.

James collapsed in the back yard of a residence on Faile Street.

Blackmon arrived at the sheriff’s office earlier Friday morning and turned himself in. He was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center, where warrants charging him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime will be served.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. James,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “This is supposed to be a reflective and happy time of the year, but this senseless act undoubtedly has turned the world upside down for these folks. We are thankful Blackmon was taken into custody today without the necessity of a protracted search for him.”