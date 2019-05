- Salisbury Police are investigating the first murder of the year after someone was shot and killed on the street. Right now, they are still looking for the gunman and the car they may be driving.

Investigators were called to North Long Street near East Eleventh Street around 4:40PM for reports of shots fired. They closed the intersection during rush hour and opened up the scene before 7PM.

“Who would want their kids to walk down a street like that?” said one man walking past where the shooting happened. “The fact that somebody lost their life today, that’s not good.”

The quiet corner in downtown Salisbury was shaken by gunshots early Tuesday evening.

“Police knocks on the door and asks did I hear any shots and I say no and the next thing I know police was everywhere and started roping off everything,” said Charles Grace. He says he was not home when one person was shot and killed outside of his house. “They said someone was at the hospital, that’s all they told us.”

Police have not released the victim’s name or who they are looking for, but say they have a description of the suspect and the car they may be driving.

“No murders is better than one or two like it being the first one of the year, that’s still not good, but an improvement.”

In 2018, the city saw a rise in murders. There was a total of six people killed starting in February. Neighbors want the deadly violence to stop.

“We got a great city the violence we just gotta cut down on the violence.”