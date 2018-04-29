Four shot in homicide investigation in Union County

- A homicide investigation is underway in Union County Sunday morning according to Monroe Police.

Officials responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Massey Street Extension in Monroe shortly after 3:00am.

Upon arrival officers learned that David Tyrone Duncan Jr., 22, had been shot and killed.

Three victims showed up at Carolina’s HealthCare System Union with gunshot wounds around the same time.

Rene Lowery, 49, was treated and released from CHS Union, Joshua Robinson, 41, and Jessica Gibson, 26, were transported to CHS Main for treatment.

Gibson has been treated and released, and Robinson was in critical but stable condition. All three victims are from Monroe.

Monroe Police with the assistance of State Bureau of Investigation gathered evidence to draw warrants on Torey Jermaine Brooks,36, of Monroe for 1st degree murder, 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of firearm by felon.

The exact cause of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to the shooting or the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and can remain anonymous.