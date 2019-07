FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte

- High pressure will ensure that Wednesday will be more of the same weather we saw on Tuesday. Expect hot, hazy and humid conditions to persist.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s and heat index values will top out around the 100-degree mark.

The high will gradually weaken later in the week resulting in slightly cooler weather and increasing chances for widespread afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid with a 20% chance for storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 72

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and hot with a 60% chance for showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy and not as hot with a 60% chance for showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 72

