class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415350672" class="mod-wrapper Hours-long SWAT standoff rocks 'quiet' north Charlotte neighborhood addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/hours-long-swat-standoff-rocks-quiet-north-charlotte-neighborhood" addthis:title="Hours-long SWAT standoff rocks 'quiet' north Charlotte neighborhood"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415350672.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415350672");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415350672_415349446_171178"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415350672_415349446_171178";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415349446","video":"579453","title":"Hours-long%20SWAT%20standoff%20rocks%20%27quiet%27%20north%20Charlotte%20neighborhood","caption":"Five%20people%20are%20in%20custody%20in%20connection%20to%20a%20string%20of%20overnight%20crimes%20after%20a%20four-hour%20standoff%20with%20police.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FHours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F28%2FHours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__north_Cha_579453_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656373140%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9ztm8AcaIfhzv1QPY-LNUz11Wyg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhours-long-swat-standoff-rocks-quiet-north-charlotte-neighborhood"}},"createDate":"Jun 28 2019 07:39PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415350672_415349446_171178",video:"579453",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Five%2520people%2520are%2520in%2520custody%2520in%2520connection%2520to%2520a%2520string%2520of%2520overnight%2520crimes%2520after%2520a%2520four-hour%2520standoff%2520with%2520police.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__north_Cha_579453_1800.mp4?Expires=1656373140&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9ztm8AcaIfhzv1QPY-LNUz11Wyg",eventLabel:"Hours-long%20SWAT%20standoff%20rocks%20%27quiet%27%20north%20Charlotte%20neighborhood-415349446",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhours-long-swat-standoff-rocks-quiet-north-charlotte-neighborhood"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 07:45PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 28 2019 07:39PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 07:52PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415350672-415349431" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/28/Hours_long_SWAT_standoff_rocks__quiet__n_0_7455541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415350672" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Five people are in custody in connection to a string of overnight crimes after a four-hour standoff with police. </p><p>Neighbors along Stourbridge Lion Drive say they woke up to police ordering them to evacuate their homes for safety. </p><p>"They were afraid of gunfire and stuff so they said just move from the front part of the house," neighbor Penny told FOX 46. She says she's lived on the street for years. </p><p>Officers responded to the scene early Friday morning after receiving reports of an attempted armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 8100 block of Old Concord Road.</p><p>"They knocked on my back door and told me that, asked me if I could leave home and I said not this early why and they told me that the neighbors across the street directly in front of me had robbed 7-11," Penny said.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/standoff-underway-with-group-suspected-in-string-of-overnight-crimes" target="_blank">5 in custody for questioning following string of overnight crimes</a></strong></p><p>While investigating at the 7-Eleven they learned the suspects were in a house just around the corner and they weren't coming out. </p><p>"It was probably like about 20 police out this morning and I usually take a walk every morning so it was really, really crazy," another neighbor told FOX 46. </p><p>Police say the five suspects surrendered peacefully after the hours-long incident. </p><p>"I was peeping and I saw the young guy come out when they finally started coming out and I said 'oh my lord, look at the child', you know, it's a shame," Penny said. </p><p>Those in the neighborhood say it's usually quiet, but several people living in the home where the suspects were found have been arrested in the past. Neighbors say they're fed up. </p><p>"If the judge would do his job it would be better but the police doing theirs when they arrest them, then the judge lets them out what's the use?"</p><p>Police are interviewing the people removed from the house to determine who was involved. 