NASCAR driver Matt Dibenedetto uses Crossfit to improve performance on the track By Josh Sims, FOX 46 Charlotte, FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted May 30 2019 01:20AM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 01:33AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 01:34AM EDT <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-409749955" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409749955-409749687"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409749955-409749687" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/NASCAR_driver_Matt_Dibenedetto_uses_Cros_0_7328122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409749955" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HICKORY, N.C. HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - It's been all smiles for Monster Energy Cup driver Matt Dibenedetto in 2019. He's got a new team, a new ride, and making major strides on the track.

"This year was my biggest and best opportunity," Dibenedetto said "I lead the most laps at the Daytona 500 which was amazing."

Dibenedetto's been racing full time at the cup level since 2015, but things really turned a corner a year and a half ago.

"What actually got me to start doing this is when i threw up relentlessly after on of the Coke 600s," Dibenedetto says. "I get out of the race car sometimes and just didn't feel good. I was cramping up, dehydrated, exhausted. A lot of drivers would, but I'm like, 'I don't want to do this, so what can I do to better myself?'"

So he hit the gym, but not for your typical workout. He started doing Crossfit at Crossfit Catawba Valley in Hickory. 

"Honestly, ever since I've started, I get out of the race car and I'm feeling a lot better at the end of the race and that's how you know the results are there."

But these classes are no walk in the park. On this particular day he an intense workout including 500 meter row, 30 wall balls, 20 deadlifts at 215 pounds, and 10 box jump overs. A quick break in between, and repeat for 33 minutes. To sum it up, it's exhausting.

"33 minutes felt like about 3 hours for me."

Luckily his wife, Taylor, does it with him, and keeps him on track if need be.

"I try to encourage him," she said.

It's the perfect way for the two to spend quality time together while helping Dibenedetto become a better driver.

"You push yourself to limits that you didn't know you possibly could," he said. "So you almost become mentally numb. So that when i'm in the racecar and it's 130 degrees and I'm miserable, I can block some of that stuff out and stay focused on what I need to stay focused on just cause I'm in a lot better shape, and more mentally tough too." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Active gas leak in Concord closes roadways</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 11:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An active gas leak in Concord had crews working to keep the scene under control.</p><p>fire was visible while utility crews worked to shut off a gas pipe along Arbor Street and Lake Concord.</p><p>Resident in the area were evacuated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-in-wheelchair-dies-in-traffic-accident-in-north-charlotte" title="Man in wheelchair dies in traffic accident in north Charlotte" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/11/police-tape-crime-tape_1494504598105_3293547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony Webster | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2r3l62m" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man in wheelchair dies in traffic accident in north Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 11:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was killed in north Charlotte on Saturday.</p><p>Police responded to calls around 11 p.m.. Saturday at 600 West Sugar Creek Road to an accident involving two cars and a pedestrian in a wheelchair.</p><p>Upon arrival, the man in the wheelchair was found unresponsive and transported to Atrium Health by medics where he was later pronounced dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-3446-million-powerball-jackpot-won-in-north-carolina" title="$344.6 million Powerball jackpot won by North Carolina resident" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A North Carolina resident is the sole winner of an estimated $344.6 million Powerball." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 