NASCAR driver Matt Dibenedetto uses Crossfit to improve performance on the track 30 2019 01:33AM By Josh Sims, FOX 46 Charlotte, FOX 46 Web Staff Posted May 30 2019 01:20AM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 01:33AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 01:34AM EDT <p><strong class='dateline'>HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - It's been all smiles for Monster Energy Cup driver Matt Dibenedetto in 2019. He's got a new team, a new ride, and making major strides on the track.</p> <p>"This year was my biggest and best opportunity," Dibenedetto said "I lead the most laps at the Daytona 500 which was amazing."</p> <p>Dibenedetto’s been racing full time at the cup level since 2015, but things really turned a corner a year and a half ago.</p> <p>"What actually got me to start doing this is when i threw up relentlessly after on of the Coke 600s," Dibenedetto says. “I get out of the race car sometimes and just didn't feel good. I was cramping up, dehydrated, exhausted. A lot of drivers would, but I'm like, ‘I don't want to do this, so what can I do to better myself?’"</p> <p>So he hit the gym, but not for your typical workout. He started doing Crossfit at Crossfit Catawba Valley in Hickory. </p> <p>"Honestly, ever since I’ve started, I get out of the race car and I'm feeling a lot better at the end of the race and that's how you know the results are there."</p> <p>But these classes are no walk in the park. On this particular day he an intense workout including 500 meter row, 30 wall balls, 20 deadlifts at 215 pounds, and 10 box jump overs. A quick break in between, and repeat for 33 minutes. To sum it up, it’s exhausting.</p> <p>"33 minutes felt like about 3 hours for me."</p> <p>Luckily his wife, Taylor, does it with him, and keeps him on track if need be.</p> <p>"I try to encourage him," she said.</p> <p>It's the perfect way for the two to spend quality time together while helping Dibenedetto become a better driver.</p> <p>"You push yourself to limits that you didn't know you possibly could," he said. "So you almost become mentally numb. Camping World CEO visits Statesville; maintains that flag won't come down
The CEO of Camping World paid a visit to Statesville today to address the ongoing controversy over a flag flying over one of his businesses that the city says is too large.
It's become a battle of patriotism versus law. The massive 40 by 80-foot flag flying over Gander RV off Interstate 77 violates the city's ordinance which limits flags to 25 by 40 feet.
Marcus Lemonis has made it clear that he's not backing down on the issues, and is obstinate about keeping the flag up. Authorities investigate after 2 newborns, mom test positive for drugs
Rock Hill police are investigating after hospital staff say two infants were born with drugs in their systems.
A member of the York County Department of Social Services was alerted to the condition of the infants born on April 5 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
Both children had to be put into the NICU to be treated for exposure to illegal narcotics, and displayed signs of narcotics withdrawl. They had to be put on morphine to combat the effects of neonatal absinence syndrome (NAS), which include tremors, irritablity, sleep problems, high pitched crying and more. Police: 10-month-old dies after choking on pine cone
Authorities in North Carolina say a 10-month-old baby has died after choking on a pine cone.
Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan says the incident occurred Wednesday morning at a home child-care facility on the city's south side.
News outlets report records from the state Department of Health and Human Services show the day care has a three-star license, with several violations documented in January. The violations included having more than five children present and not showing proof that infants were visually checked every 15 minutes while sleeping. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. 