- Nearly 800 flags have been posted in Mooresville - marking one of the largest flag displays in the Southeast to honor fallen heroes and commemorate Memorial Day.

The Field of Flags memorial in Mooresville was put together by volunteers and the Exchange Club.

The flags are for and in memory of fallen veterans, first responders, and emergency officials.

This weekend, the Mooresville Police Department posted the first flag in memory of fallen Officer Jordan Sheldon.

RELATED: Father of slain Mooresville police officer says son was 'born to be a cop'