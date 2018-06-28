Hundreds still lining up for hepatitis A vaccines on Thursday

- The Mecklenburg County public clinics set up to deal with the scare coming from a local Hardees has already vaccinated more than 1,000 people since it opened on Wednesday, and officials say they believe more will come throughout the weekend.

Public health officials said on Thursday that at least 1,193 doses of hepatitis A vaccines had been given out, and operations were already underway with hundreds more in line.

RELATED: More than 1,000 vaccinated Wednesday after hepatitis A scare

The public health clinics at Beatties Ford Rd. and Billingsly Rd. were open until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Clinic hours for Friday and Saturday are:

Friday, June 29 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Hal Marshall Building, 700 N. Tryon St., Charlotte.

Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hal Marshall Building, 700 N. Tryon St, Charlotte.

Other County clinics to be scheduled as needed.

Officials say vaccine supplies remain strong, and the state has also approved all NC county health departments to provide a vaccine to anyone who may have eaten at the Hardees on Little Rock Rd. between June 13 and 23, and traveled out of the area, for free.

With this outbreak occurring near the airport, during the time when nearly 3000 flights were canceled, FOX 46 asked whether she knew how many people back home in other states could be affected.

“We have no idea,” Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

She says the county is not trying to track down potential patients through credit card receipts. She says the CDC is notifying other states.

One local man says he was turned away from the public clinic, however.

"I'm walking around not knowing if I'm infected or not," Joe Halman told FOX 46.

Halman says he's experiencing hepatitis A symptoms after eating at the Hardee's, but when he went to get his free shot, he was turned away.

“They were saying they were going to refuse the vaccination shot and I would have to go to urgent care to get the situation taken care of myself,” he said.

Feeling alone, he now worries about the potential cost to diagnose and treat the liver infection.

“I didn't have no idea what to do after that but to leave.”

At a Thursday afternoon news conference, health officials explained why.

“Anyone who has potential symptoms of Hepatitis A we do not give them the vaccine they need to be medically evaluated before the vaccine is provided,” said Harris. “It will not help them it could potentially hurt so we do not want to give them the vaccine.”

Harris says anyone who believes they are affected can get a free vaccine now at any health department in the state.

RELATED: Should another board oversee the Mecklenburg County Health Department?

Commissioner Pat Catham wants to see an independent health board instead of commissioners to oversee the health department.

“I'm thinking the public would be better served if we had an independent board of health with experts that had oversight over the health department,” Catham said.