- Damage of a different kind happened at a home in Huntersville Thursday evening. Huntersville Fire got a call to Cinder Lane for a car into a home.

When they arrived firefighters say they found a car in the kitchen. Officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte the homeowner pressed the gas, went through the wall of the garage, into the dining room before finally stopping in the kitchen.

No one was injured, but there was extensive damage to the home. A sign on the front door says no one is allowed to live there until repairs are made.

Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas were called in to turn off utilities to the home.