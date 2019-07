- The Huntersville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Kadesha McCloud, 27, was reported missing by her mother last Tuesday.

McCloud, is described as medium complexion, black female with longer then shoulder length dreadlocks and blonde highlights.

She was last seen on July 14. McCloud is known to drive a 2019 tan-colored Mitsubishi Outlander.

There are no indications that she is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information on McCloud's whereabouts is encouraged to contact authorities at 704-464-5400.

OTHER STORIES ON FOX 46 CHARLOTTE