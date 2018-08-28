Huntersville Police Department warns of jury duty scam

- Don’t fall for it: Huntersville Police are warning residents of a jury duty scam going around the area.

It starts with a letter sent through your email. The letter is bogus, along with the arrest warrant threatening that victims must pay $1,000 in the form of a money voucher.

"When you get something in the mail saying that there's a warrant for your arrest people tend to get a little scared and they'll go ahead and send the money, but that will never happen,” Odette Saglimbeni with the Huntersville Police Department said.

Police say if there's a warrant issued for your arrest, they would not send you a letter and if you have a warrant, you can't pay your way out of it and whatever you do, don't share your personal information-- call police and report it.

