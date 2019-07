- Police are searching for a man accused of secretly taping young boys at bathrooms across the Huntersville area.

Oscar Nolasco Hernandez is wanted for 15 felony counts of secret peeping public bathrooms, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Two of those incidents happened at the Target at Sam Furr Road. His last known location was the Huntersville Apartments on Hunters Road.

This is the second peeper that was wanted in Huntersville in the last month. Police say many of the victims in these cases don't know they've been recorded.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704-4664-5400. You can also call North Mecklenburg County Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.